An Elasticsearch cheat sheet

I’m using Elasticsearch a lot, which brings me to run the same commands again and again to manage my clusters. Even though they’re now all automated in Ansible, I thought it would be interesting to share them here.

Mass index deletion with pattern

I often have to delete hundreds of indexes at once. Their name usually follow some patterns, which makes batch deletion easier.

for index in $(curl -XGET esmaster:9200/_cat/indices | awk ‘/pattern/ {print $3}’); do curl -XDELETE esmaster:9200/$index?master_timeout=120s; done

Mass optimize, indexes with the most deleted docs first

Lucene, which powers Elasticsearch has a specific behavior when it comes to delete or update documents. Instead of actually deleting or overwriting the data, if flags it as deleted and write a new one. The only way to get rid of a deleted document is to run an optimize on your indexes.

This snippet sorts your existing indexes by the number of deleted documents before it runs the optimize.

for indice in $(CURL -XGET esmaster:9200/_cat/indices | sort -rk 7 | awk ‘{print $3}’); do curl -XPOST http://esmaster:9200/${indice}/_optimize?max_num_segments=1; done

Restart a cluster using rack awareness

Using rack awareness allows to split your replicated data evenly between hosts or data center. It’s convenient to restart half of your cluster at once instead of host by host.

curl -XPUT ‘host:9200/_cluster/settings’ -d ‘{ “transient” : { “cluster.routing.allocation.enable”: “none” }}’; for host in $(curl -XGET esmaster:9200/_cat/nodeattrs?attr | awk ‘/rack_id/ {print $2}’); do ssh $host service elasticsearch restart; done; sleep60; curl -XPUT ‘host:9200/_cluster/settings’ -d ‘{ “transient” : { “cluster.routing.allocation.enable”: “all }}’

Optimize your cluster restart

There’s a simple way to accelerate your cluster restart. Once you’ve brought your masters back, run this snippet. Most of the options are self explanatory:

curl -XPUT ‘http://escluster:9200/_cluster/settings' -d ‘{ “transient” : { “cluster.routing.allocation.cluster_concurrent_rebalance”: 20, “indices.recovery.concurrent_streams”: 20, “cluster.routing.allocation.node_initial_primaries_recoveries”: 20, “cluster.routing.allocation.node_concurrent_recoveries”: 20, “indices.recovery.max_bytes_per_sec”: “2048mb”, “cluster.routing.allocation.disk.threshold_enabled” : true, “cluster.routing.allocation.disk.watermark.low” : “90%”, “cluster.routing.allocation.disk.watermark.high” : “98%”, “cluster.routing.allocation.enable”: “primary” } }’

Then, once your cluster is back to yellow, run that one:

curl -XPUT ‘http://escluster:9200/_cluster/settings' -d ‘{ “transient” : { “cluster.routing.allocation.enable”: “all” } }’

Get useful information about your cluster

Nodes information

This snippet gets the most useful information from your Elasticsearch nodes:

hostname

role (master, data, nothing)

free disk space

heap used

ram used

file descriptors used

load

curl -XGET https://escluster/_cat/nodes?v&h=host,r,d,hc,rc,fdc,l ost r d hc rc fdc l 192.168.1.139 d 1tb 9.4gb 58.2gb 20752 0.20 192.168.1.203 d 988.4gb 16.2gb 59.3gb 21004 0.12 192.168.1.146 d 1tb 14.1gb 59.2gb 20952 0.18 192.168.1.169 d 1tb 14.3gb 58.8gb 20796 0.10 192.168.1.180 d 1tb 16.1gb 60.5gb 21140 0.17 192.168.1.188 d 1tb 9.5gb 59.4gb 20928 0.19

Then, it’s easy to sort the output to get interesting information.

Sort by free disk space:

curl -XGET https://escluster/_cat/nodes?h=host,r,d,hc,rc,fdc,l | sort -hrk 3

Sort by heap occupancy:

curl -XGET https://escluster/_cat/nodes?h=host,r,d,hc,rc,fdc,l | sort -hrk 4

And so on.

Indices information

This snippet gets most information you need about your indices. You can then grep on what you need to know: open, closed, green / yellow / red…

curl -XGET https://escluster/_cat/indices?v

Recovery information

Recovery information comes under the form of a JSON output but it’s still easy to read to understand what happens on your cluster.

curl -XGET https://escluster/_recovery?pretty&active_only

Segments information (can be extremely verbose)

curl -XGET https://escluster/curl -XGET https://escluster/_cat/nodes?h=host,r,d,hc,rc,fdc,l | sort -hrk 3

Cluster stats

curl -XGET https://escluster/_cluster/stats?pretty

Nodes stats

curl -XGET https://escluster/_nodes/stats?pretty

Indice stats

curl -XGET https://escluster/someindice/_stats?pretty

Indice mapping

curl -XGET https://escluster/someindice/_mapping

Indice settings

curl -XGET https://escluster/someindice/_settings

Cluster dynamic settings

curl -XGET https://escluster/_cluster/settings

All the cluster settings (can be extremely verbose)

curl -XGET https://escluster/_settings

That’s all for now. Don’t hesitate to bookmark this post as I’ll update it when I add new useful Elasticsearch tricks.